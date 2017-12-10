When I Get Around to It

Senator Al Franken (D, MN) announced on the Senate floor—where, among other things, nothing he said would be actionable in a court of law—that he would resign from the Senate as a result of the plethora of women’s accusations of him sexually abusing and assaulting them.

When will he resign? When he feels like it (my words). In the coming weeks (his words).

Franken also said he appreciated the

irony that I am leaving while a man who bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office, and a man who preyed on young girls runs for Senate with the full support of his party

With a couple minor details that give the lie to everything Franken says. We have hard evidence of Franken’s assaults, and we have his confessions, and we have in his own words what he thinks about his own apologies. What we have on Franken’s tape is Trump’s bragging about the ability to assault women, not about any actual assaults. Franken knows this. Franken also knows full well that Ray Moore, the candidate he was afraid to name, has been accused, but there’s no evidence of wrong-doing—only the unseemliness of a 30-year-old man dating teenaged girls, after first asking and receiving the parents’ permission.

The Progressive-Democratic Party members of the Senate (and of the House, come to that) know this, full well, too. We’ll see in short order how soon or far away that Party’s leadership thinks “in the coming weeks” should really be.