The VA Continues to Fail

…as it continues to exist. This time, its failure is in not reporting “90% of potentially dangerous medical providers.”

Based on a sampling of 148 providers at five unidentified VA hospitals who required review, officials had only reported nine health care workers since 2014, and none had been reported to state licensing boards.

Never mind that

the VA is required to report providers to a national database designed to prevent them from crossing state lines and endangering other patients.

The GAO says in its report on this failure that much of the failure stems from “confusion” about VA responsibilities and reporting requirements.

Does any reader want to look at some beachfront property north of Santa Fe that I might know about?

VA management wasn’t confused. They just don’t care.

Veteranos Administratio delende est.