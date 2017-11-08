The House of Representatives held a moment of silence Monday out of respect for and sympathy with the victims and surviving family members of the Texas church shooting.

Congressman Ted Lieu (D, CA) walked out on that moment, and he’s proud of his disrespect, posting a video of his excuse on the Internet. That excuse centered on his crocodile tears over not being able to get knee jerk gun controls enacted.

Then he added empty rhetoric:

Because his feelings are more important than a respectful moment of silence. And he’s paraphrasing Rahm Emanuel’s remark about crises: Lieu isn’t letting a tragedy go to political waste.