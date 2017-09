Because it’s my blog, and so I get to.

Gene Malcolm (@spike012002) has a tweet up:

Next, Japanese businessman will start wearing business suits. When will this cultural appropriation end?

There also is a joke wandering the rounds:

Q: What’s the difference between Los Angeles and yogurt?

A: One of them has a living culture.

Which makes me wonder, in the context of Malcolm’s tweet: between LA and yogurt, which is inflicting cultural appropriation?