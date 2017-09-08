Planned Parenthood has it. On the matter of DACA and President Donald Trump giving Congress six months to fix the thing—including codifying its current structure in law, but do the law, not Executive Order—Planned Parenthood, through its CEO Cecile Richards had this to say:

Here at Planned Parenthood, we firmly believe that every person has the right to live, work, and raise a family freely and without the threat of deportation or separation[.]

Every person but babies, apparently. Far too often, they’re just inconveniences to be aborted and either thrown away or their body parts peddled to…researchers. These inconvenient babies are not to be permitted to live, work, and raise a family freely.