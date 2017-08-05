Collapsing Obamacare

These data are from the Kaiser Family Foundation. There was such hope by the health care coverage providers at the start; then the realities of the “market” place hit, and hit hard. Following the early expansion of coverage providers into ObamaMart, the drop-off in companies between 2016 and 2017, and the resulting collapse of choice—in too many counties, even of any availability at all—is stark. It’s expected to get worse in 2018 and 2019, too.

The State-by-State drop off is presented in the table below, constructed from KFF‘s table at the link. The average drop-off across all States is nearly 23%.

Obamacare must be eliminated, and a free market set of parameters that would facilitate actual health insurance must be set in place. Republicans need to get on the stick, and promptly.