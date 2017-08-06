Works for Me

The US has imposed additional sanctions on Iran, vindicated by Iran’s launch of a new ballistic missile, a test of a rocket capable of delivering satellites into orbit.

Iran now is objecting, saying the additional sanctions violate the nuclear “deal” signed by ex-President Barack Obama (D). Iran claims

new US sanctions against the Muslim country constitute a “breach” of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and Western powers.

That’s fine. It’s good that Iran seems to agree with this administration that the thing is a terrible accord and ought to be gotten rid of. We should tear it up and impose complete sanctions on Iran.

Unfortunately, the flies in that ointment include the EU, Russia, and the People’s Republic of China. None of those would be willing to reimpose sanctions and isolation from the commerce of the world.

That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t take action; we should. We’d just be acting unilaterally.