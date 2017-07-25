Labor Under the Radar

Rather, a labor reform bill making its way (too slowly, IMHO) in the House. The bill has some interesting items in it:
- require unions to obtain permission from workers to spend their dues on purposes other than collective bargaining
- mandate a recertification election upon the expiration of a collective-bargaining agreement if a workforce has turned over by more than 50%
- take card-check off the menu of options for holding a union election
- allow employees to withhold their personal contact information from unions
What’s not to like?
What’s holding up the bill?