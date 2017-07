The Progressive-Democratic Party is rolling out a new plan of campaign for the 2018 elections. It’s a populist one, but what interests me is this. The Republicans have run, for the last several election cycles, on “take back our country.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D, MA), in endorsing her party’s new campaign plan, said

This is one step that Democrats are offering to take back our government[.]

What an instructive, illuminating difference.