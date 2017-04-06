Since the meeting between PRC President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump is a matter of concern these days, and the trade negotiations that are part of that meeting also are a matter of concern, herewith a concern of my own.

Maybe this is the right time for the two leaders to cut a deal to slash Chinese trade barriers.

The three biggest PRC trade barriers are these:

the PRC’s demand for government backdoors into American foundational software used by companies wanting to do business in the PRC

the PRC’s demand that American companies “partner” with PRC companies as a condition of doing business in the PRC

the PRC’s parallel demand that American companies transfer American technology to those “partners”

Absent removal of these barriers, no other barrier removal matters. Absent removal of these barriers, no deal with the PRC should be concluded.