Democracy in the Style of the Left

At a Deploraball pre-Inauguration celebration last Thursday, or more properly, on the approaches to the National Press Club Building where the ball was being held, celebrants were openly assaulted by “protestors” objecting to any celebration of this Inauguration.

Some of the hundreds of protesters sprayed Mace, while others were peaceful as law enforcement officers lined the streets to monitor the chaotic scene. At least one passerby reported bottles were being thrown as he showed off a gash in his head.

This is the sort of jackboot violence we avoided when we didn’t elect Progressive-Democrats to sit in the White House and to have the majority in the Senate.