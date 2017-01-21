Personal Responsibility

What a concept. The proximate subject is whether Montana citizens should be allowed “road beer,” a beer or other alcoholic drink while sitting as a passenger in a car on a Montana road. Road beer currently is prohibited.

A young Montana Republican State Congressman, Daniel Zolnikov, is backing House Bill 206, which would allow passengers in a car to drink while continuing the prohibition against drivers drinking. Listen to the man on the larger principle.

The argument was made—how about if it tempts the driver? That’s like saying (designated drivers) shouldn’t go to bars in case they’re tempted to have a drink. Where is the self-responsibility? This isn’t allowing for people to drink and drive, it’s allowing a passenger to have a beer.

And

[Zolnikov] told KGVO…[i]t’s time to stop “treating adults like children.”

Indeed.