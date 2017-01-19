66 Porch Dogs

66* Democrats (and counting?) have chosen to boycott the inauguration of our next President. Here’s a partial list. So much for unity on the one day where the country comes together to celebrate a rarity in the world and the world’s history, the peaceful and routine transfer of power.

Arizona (2)

Rep. Ruben Gallego (AZ)

Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva (AZ)

California (15)

Rep. Karen Bass (CA)

Rep. Tony Cardenas (CA)

Rep. Judy Chu (CA)

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (CA)

Rep. Jared Huffman (CA)

Rep. Barbara Lee (CA)

Rep. Ted Lieu (CA)

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (CA)

Rep. Jerry McNerney (CA)

Rep. Grace Napolitano (CA)

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (CA)

Rep. Raul Ruiz (CA)

Rep. Mark Takano (CA)

Rep. Juan Vargas (CA)

Rep. Maxine Waters (CA)

Florida (3)

Rep. Darren Soto

Rep. Frederica S. Wilson

Rep. Alcee Hastings

Georgia (1)

Rep. John Lewis (GA)

Illinois (5)

Rep. Luis V. Gutiérrez (IL)

Rep. Dan Lipinski (IL)

Rep. Mike Quigley (IL)

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (IL)

**Rep. Bobby Rush (IL) – said he is not attending the inauguration due to his wife’s hospitalization

Kentucky (1)

Rep. John Yarmuth (KY)

Maine (1)

Rep. Chellie Pingree

Maryland (2)

Rep. Anthony Brown

Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD)

Massachusetts (1)

Rep. Katherine Clark

Michigan (1)

Rep. John Conyers

Minnesota (1)

Rep. Keith Ellison

Mississippi (1)

Rep. Bennie Thompson

Missouri (1)

Rep. William Lacy Clay

New Hampshire (1)

Rep. Carol Shea-Porter (NH)

New Jersey (2)

Rep. Donald Payne Jr. (NJ)

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ)

New York (6)

Rep. Yvette Clarke (NY)

Rep. Adriano Espaillat (NY)

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (NY)

Rep. José E. Serrano (NY)

Rep. Nydia Velazquez (NY)

Rep. Louise M. Slaughter (NY)

North Carolina (2)

Rep. Alma Adams (NC)

Rep. G.K. Butterfield (NC)

Ohio (1)

Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (OH)

Oregon (3)

Rep. Earl Blumenauer (OR)

**Rep. Peter A. DeFazio (OR) – he usually skips the “pomp and circumstance events in Washington”

Rep. Kurt Schrader (OR)

Pennsylvania (4)

Rep. Brendan Boyle (PA)

Rep. Robert Brady (PA)

Rep. Mike Doyle (PA)

Rep. Dwight Evans (PA)

Tennessee (1)

Rep. Steve Cohen (TN)

Texas (3)

Rep. Joaquin Castro (TX)

Rep. Lloyd Doggett (TX)

Rep. Al Green (TX)

Virginia (1)

Rep. Don Beyer (VA)

Washington (2)

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA)

Rep. Adam Smith (WA)

Wisconsin (1)

Rep. Mark Pocan (WI

Porch dogs yapping instead of working to end their years of divisive identity politics while deriding those who disagree with them.

*There are 62 Democrats in the partial list provided; two get a pass for the reasons stated. However, one of them appears to put more emphasis on the “pomp and circumstance” while misunderstanding what this particular ceremony represents: the office and the uniqueness in the world of peaceful and routine transfer of power. (For the record, I also disdain pomp done for its own sake. The Inauguration ceremonies, though, are not that.)