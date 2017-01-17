Defending the Syria Red Line

President-On-The-Way-Out Barack Obama (D) has now decided to defend his red line and take overt action in response to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s use of chemical weapons against his citizens.

The Obama administration sanctioned 18 senior Syrian officials Thursday in response to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s use of chemical weapons against civilians.

And

the Obama administration sanctioned a Syrian technology company it says has supported the country’s ballistic-missile program.

Ooh. That’s got to sting. Excitingly firm action. Be still, my heart.