Democracy is a Racist Politic?

That’s what John Kerry, the motorboat skipper who sits in the Secretary of State’s chair, claimed Wednesday.

But here is a fundamental reality, if the choice is one state, Israel can either be Jewish or democratic, it cannot be both.

The “choice” of one state is, as even this guy knows full well, a cynically proffered strawman. Israel is strongly in favor of a two-state solution; the only ones who refuse the option are the terrorists polities Hamas and the Palestinian Authority. Absent that strawman dolly, the only thing left is the racist center of Kerry’s offensive sentence.

Kerry and his mentor President Barack Obama (D), both elite-school, Ivy League educated gentlemen also know full well this bit of history, recalled by Michael Oren, Israel’s Deputy Minister for Diplomacy, for Hugh Hewitt (h/t to my Lady for reminding me of this):

In 1947, the UN declared that Palestine, as it was then known, would be partitioned into two states—an Arab state and a Jewish state. Notice, not a Palestinian state, but an Arab state. The Palestinians didn’t quite exist, yet, and at least not on the international radar. And the Arabs went to war to destroy the Jewish state when it was created on May 14, 1948. And the city of Jerusalem was divided. The eastern part of the city was occupied by the Jordanians, the West Bank was occupied by the Jordanians. In June, 1967, the Jordanians attacked Israel again. Israel repulsed the attack, reunited Jerusalem under Israeli rule, and captured the West Bank, or as we call it, Judea and Samaria. It is not occupied by international law, because the West Bank and East Jerusalem was never part of a recognized sovereign country. Nobody in the world, except for Britain and Pakistan, recognized the Jordanian annexation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem. So the entire international law claim is spurious.

The next 22 days cannot pass quickly enough; there’s too much damage able to be done by guys as disingenuous as Kerry and his mentor President Barack Obama (D).