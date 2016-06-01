Cyber Threats

The White House has been unable to detect a single cyber security threat more than six months after issuing a “national emergency” to deal with what the administration identified as growing and immediate danger, according to a new government report.

Democratic Party Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton insists she has no evidence that anyone successfully penetrated her personal, private email server that she used for government business.

I wonder the basis of that claim.

