What the Democrats’ Shutdown is Demonstrating

Following is a partial list, in no particular order, of Federal Cabinets and agencies whose leadership has deemed significant majorities of their work force nonessential. There are more listed over at Slate:

Office Per Cent Nonessential White House 74 Treasury 82 Labor 82 Interior 81 EPA 94 NASA 97 Housing and Urban Development 96 Education 94 Commerce 87 Smithsonian 84

There are others, also, with a different per centage of nonessentials:

Office Per Cent Nonessential U.S. Commission of Fine Arts 100 U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness 100 USDA Risk Management Agency 100 Federal Maritime Commission 100 Economic Development Administration 100 Minority Business Development Agency 100

And in a telling comment on the Obama administration’s attitude, over at the Ag Department all of the employees—every one of them—in the Office of Ethics have been deemed nonessential (along with those of the Offices of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights and of the Chief Economist). Go figure.

Plainly, all of these Cabinets and agencies could do with some serious downsizing. Sure, sure, a significant per centage of these nonessentials really are essential over a long run—the admin assistants, for instance, who are the true heart of any office in which they work—but plainly another significant per centage of these nonessentials are nonessential, over any time frame.

There’ve also been some small moves to eliminate/privatize Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the two Federal Agencies Government Sponsored Enterprises whose misbehaviors contributed so heavily to the housing market bubble and burst that occurred on the front end of the Panic of 2008. Now we see, courtesy of the Democrats’ shutdown (maybe these guys are doing us a favor, after all) another Federal housing agency that’s in the way of our economy:

Housing-industry officials, for example, predict a lengthy shutdown could make it tougher for home buyers to secure mortgages, in part because of reduced staffing at the Federal Housing Administration.

This is another Federal facility that’s plainly in the way of our economy.