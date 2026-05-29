Continuing Coverup

The House Judiciary Committee requested the sound files and transcripts that had been collected by a special prosecutor during his investigation of ex-Vice President Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified material. The Heritage Foundation had requested the same material via a FOIA request. The recordings and transcripts were scheduled to be released to the requestors in the middle of next month.

Then Joe Biden decided the material would be embarrassing to him, so now he’s suing to stop the delivery. He wants the DC district court to

declare the committee’s request pretextual and invalid, and permanently bar the release of the records.

The same would apply, presumably, to The Heritage Foundation‘s FOIA delivery.

Biden isn’t alone in this coverup. Progressive-Democratic Party will claim pretextual-ness regarding any Congressional summons of, or FOIA requests for, documentation and any other information that might embarrass any Party politicians or leadership personnel.