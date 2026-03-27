OK, another letter wants a response. Or it’s been a slow day….

CEOs and billionaires don’t worry that people will think they’re stupid because of their poor composition. But the rest of us try-hards know that whether it is justified or not, many readers will judge writers’ intelligence and authoritativeness by their grammar and composition.

Not so much intelligence or authoritativeness, as much as their degree of care and accuracy regarding their writings on their subject matter. Carelessness does, and legitimately so, detract from the credibility of their musings on their subjects. Even if they’re credentialed as the last word on the subject.

ee cummings was the only writer who could get away with no punctuation or capitalizations as a matter of course. And his poetry was only middling.