A Thought on Marjorie Taylor Greene

The editors of The Wall Street Journal have one take on the Republican Congresswoman from Georgia, and they’re not far wrong.

Consider this riff in the video she taped to announce her early retirement in the New Year: “If I am cast aside by the President and the MAGA political machine and replaced by Neocons, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Military Industrial War Complex, foreign leaders, and the elite donor class that can never, ever relate to real Americans, then many common Americans have been cast aside and replaced as well.”

There you have the full anti-business, isolationist wing of the MAGA movement in all its efflorescence. Corporations are nefarious and must be politically controlled. Advocates for more defense spending are war profiteers. Donors to the GOP, at least those who don’t donate to her, aren’t real Americans.

And the rest of the world is something to be avoided.

The editors missed one characteristic of Greene, though. She claims she’s resigning from Congress with effect 5 January 2026 in order to avoid inflicting on her “sweet district” a costly and debilitating 2026 primary contest for the Republican Party’s nomination for her district’s Representative.

[I] do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election….

Greene could just as easily could have avoided that hurtful and hateful primary by announcing that she would not run for reelection while she would finish her current term in the House. She chose not to do that.

Greene also is a political coward.