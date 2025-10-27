Negotiating with Canadian Politicians

Ontario Premier Doug Ford ran an ad pushing back on President Donald Trump’s (R) Canadian tariffs that deliberately, cynically, and dishonestly took sentences out of a Ronald Reagan speech and remixed them, shorn of their original context, into Doug Ford screed against Trump and those tariffs. This is the same Ontario Premier who earlier in the year, when trade negotiations with Canada were just getting underway, threatened to terminate the province’s energy shipments to the US.

In response to the Ford ad, Trump, last Thursday, called a halt to negotiations with Canada over trade. The Wall Street Journal‘s news writer mischaracterized the situation:

Trump threw the economic relationship with Canada into a tailspin late Thursday….

The news writer is no better than the Canadian provincial premier. Ford had thrown the economic relationship into a tailspin with his dishonestly distortionate ad; Trump was merely responding to the smear. Through his spokesperson, Kush Desai, Trump said,

Further talks are a futile effort if Canada can’t be serious.

After that, Ford said he’d “pause” his ad campaign effective today (Monday). He first ran his ad misquoting Reagan ‘way back on 16 October, fully a week before Trump acted. Now he’s magnanimously agreeing to “pause” his ad campaign after it’s run an additional four days. There’s no reason Ford couldn’t pull his distorting campaign last Thursday, whether “pausing” it or terminating it.

Trump is being uncharacteristically polite. Further talks with Canada are futile if Canadian senior politicians are going to lie about the situation.