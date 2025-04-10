Bigotry of the Progressive-Democratic Party

Current targets are naturalized American citizens Elon Musk and Melania Trump. Their crime, in the eyes of Party politicians is their status as Conservative Americans and supporters of President Donald Trump (R)—one of them actually impudent enough to have married the man.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D, CA):

When he [Trump] talks about birthright…. If he wants to start looking so closely to find those who were born here and their parents were undocumented, maybe he ought to first look at Melania[.]

We don’t know whether or not her parents were documented. And maybe we better just take a look.

As Waters knows full well, Melania Trump became a naturalized citizen in 2006, having been born in Slovenia, then a republic of Yugoslavia; she was not deemed a citizen on the basis of being born here. As Waters also knows full well, Ms Trump is the second woman born outside the US to become First Lady. Regarding Ms Trump’s “undocumented” parents, Amalija and Viktor Knavs emigrated to the US, obtained green cards in 2018, and subsequently became naturalized American citizens. Waters knows all of this, also.

Congresswoman Janelle Bynum (D, OR):

They always told us the British had come to storm the city. They always reminded us the British had come, and they burned everything down, and we could never let that happen again. They told us, and here we are, Trump and his billionaire boy band. They are not British this time. This one is South African. But they came back[.]

Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez (D, NY) was more blunt:

I was watching a video of an interview of Elon Musk with someone where he said that the Italians should stay in Italy and the Chinese should stay in China. My question to Elon Musk is, what the hell are you doing here in America?

Congressman Gerry Connolly (D, VA):

I think that’s a leftover from Elon Musk’s South African heritage, and maybe he’s falling too far back on the apartheid system of government that was a fascist form of government[.]

Party bigotry is getting really disgusting. But it’s part and parcel with their racist and sexist identity politics bigotry.

We cannot let this party of bigotry back into power.