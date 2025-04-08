This would be a Mistake

President Donald Trump (R) laid significant tariffs and tariff rates on the People’s Republic of China. The PRC’s President Xi Jinping responded with matching tariff rates, but with escalatory moves added:

…restricted exports of certain rare-earth minerals, added US companies to trade blacklists, and aimed an antitrust probe at the China operations of US chemicals and materials company DuPont.

Then the WSJ‘s news writer posited this:

What lies ahead is likely to be a cycle of tit-for-tat retaliation, making it hard to even start negotiations in the near term.

If the Trump’s purpose with the tariffs is to (re)balance trade with the PRC’s tariffs, that would be one thing—his reciprocal tariff regime. However, if his purpose is to persuade the PRC to change its overall international trade behavior, particular vis-à-vis the US, then tit-for-tat would be a foolish mistake.

Tit-for-tat only gives the other side time to adapt and maintain. What’s necessary, if Trump’s move is persuasion rather than rebalancing, is to escalate tariffs (and other economic moves) higher and faster than the PRC can respond, and that’s what Xi will attempt as demonstrated by his opening response. Simply matching Xi—as tit-for-tat does generally—is surrender to Xi the initiative in this extension of the PRC’s long-running trade war, with its cyber aspects as well, against us.