A Thought on Trade Deficits

Set off by a post on Shrewd’m, which contains a plethora of useful discussion boards, including mechanical investing conversations.

Americans benefit from importing cheaper and/or better goods, which enhance our quality of life in myriad ways. Moreover, trade is part of a circular movement not only of goods but also of money. The US trade deficit of $918.4 billion last year was the mirror image of a $918.4 billion capital surplus, or infusion from overseas.

Sooner or later, all of the net $918.4 billion that Americans spent on foreign goods was invested in American capital assets such as stocks, real estate, bonds, or short-term assets such as Treasury bills.

That’s one of the problems with running a trade deficit, or “investment surplus,” which the poster suggested as an alternative term. It’s certainly true that in Ricardian fashion, truly free trade makes everyone financially more prosperous by letting those nations that do a few things better than others get the production trade and sell their goods to other nations in return for money or products that those other nations do better than anyone else. Financial prosperity is very good for all of us.

However, that sword has another edge, too. [A]ll of the net $918.4 billion that Americans spent…was invested in American capital assets such as stocks, real estate, bonds, or short-term assets such as Treasury bills. Not on manufacturing or on producing and processing the raw materials necessary for manufacturing in general. Especially not on manufacturing or on producing and processing the raw materials each category of which is a Critical Item for our defense establishment, our national security—our ability to secure ourselves from being dictated to by militarily superior enemies.

There were massive job losses in those manufacturing and raw materials production and processing industries, too, and those people are worse off for it, regardless of the injunction from some that these folks should learn to code.

Worse, those hard goods/raw materials producing companies have been closed long enough that we’ve lost the factories, mining, and personnel expertise central to those Items. Now, we’re dependent on other nations—including enemy nations—for raw materials like the rare earths that are specific Critical Items for our computers, communications, and weapons systems we need to maintain our freedom of action. We’re dependent on other nations—including enemy nations—for processing those rare earths and other materials (like graphite, another Critical Item) that we already produce some of for ourselves.

Our dependency on enemy nations is demonstrated by the People’s Republic of China’s restricting shipping to us rare earths and processed rare earths, both of which the PRC produces in ample quantities in response to the tariffs President Donald Trump (R) has applied to the PRC. Had we been producing and processing our own—and which we have ample quantities domestically but have chosen to leave them unmined and so have no processing capability, also—the PRC’s move would have been toothless. I’ve written about a similar situation a while ago.

Now a regionally militarily superior PRC is pressing its threats against the Republic of China and is in a position to cut the sea lines of commerce on which the Republic of Korea and Japan are utterly dependent and through which trillions of dollars of trade pass enroute to our own west coast. And we’ll soon—that cutoff of militarily critical rare earths—be helpless to stop them.

Fiscal prosperity is a Critical Item for our nation, and Ricardo was right on how to achieve that. Trade deficits, per se, are nothing about which to worry. But more so is military capability, without which we have no freedom of action and so no prosperity or even freedom. We need to redevelop our own manufacturing and raw material production and processing capability, even if we continue to source much of those outputs from overseas, and even if it’s more expensive to do so than getting them all from overseas.

The higher cost for such a domestic core production capability is part of the cost of our national freedom, and it’s far less than the cost of having our activities dictated to us by militarily superior enemies.