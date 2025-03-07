Busting a Human Trafficking Ring

Federal agents busted up a Guatemalan gang that had trafficked 20,000 illegal aliens into the US from Guatemala since 2019, at 15-18 stacks per illegal. In downtown Los Angeles,

Federal agents arrested two Guatemalan men on Friday accused of operating one of the largest human smuggling operations in the United States.

Acting US Attorney Joseph McNally:

These smuggling organizations have no regard for human life and their conduct kills. The indictment and arrests here have dismantled one of the country’s largest and most dangerous smuggling organizations.

Notice that: Federal agents got this done, not Sanctuary State agents. This is the governor who wants to be President.