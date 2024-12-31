A letter writer in Friday’s Wall Street Journal‘s Letters section badly misunderstands this artificial, modern “liberal” construct of humans and the human condition. She writes

Mr Stone seems to have confused “equal” with “equity” [in his WSJ Cross Country op-ed] We aren’t all created equal, and this is why there is DEI—diversity, equity and inclusion.

Equity isn’t about being “created equal.” It is about creating equality. This means that no matter if you are tall or short, blind or sighted, wheelchair bound or not, rich, poor, male, female or any other gender, etc., these characteristics won’t be permitted to hamper your equality of treatment, opportunity or access.

Therein lies her misunderstanding. Equity doesn’t create equality at all; instead, it destroys it. The characteristics she ascribes to the equality being created by equity are the characteristics of equality that all human beings are born with: we start out owed equal treatment under law because we are all equal in the eyes of God. This is why we have those laws demanding equal access—to protect our intrinsic right to equal opportunity.

Equity, on the other hand, singles out specific groups of Americans for special treatment, and does so at the direct expense of other groups of Americans, both specific and generalized. Equity does this in the name of the equal outcomes that the ideology holds as its underlying tenet. That is the very definition of unequal treatment and the destruction of the equal nature of us under law and under God.