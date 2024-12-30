A Proposal

The Republican Party has one of the smallest majorities in the House of Representatives in decades. They also have one of the most obstructionist, ego-driven factions in Party history, the Chaos Caucus whose members are pleased to call themselves the Freedom Caucus.

While Republicans will have full control of Congress and the White House, the wafer-thin cushion in the House means any small handful of Republican defectors could trip up the GOP agenda by holding out for their leaders or their own terms.

That small handful of defectors is the Chaos Caucus, and they spent all of the just ending Congressional session blowing up the Republican agenda, denying the party the passage of bills (even if doomed in the Progressive-Democrat-controlled Senate) that would have furthered Republican and Conservative goals.

That claque now is threatening the current House Speaker’s, Mike Johnson (R, LA), with removal from the Speakership at the outset of the next session. Congressman Thomas Massie (R, KY) is on record as refusing to support Johnson under any circumstances, and Congresswoman Victoria Spartz (R, IN) is throwing her own terrible-twos tantrum. The claque is on track to continue, throughout that session, obstructing Republican and Conservative moves in favor of their own desires, an obstruction borne of their my way or nothing attitude.

Hence my proposal.

Regardless of what anyone might think of Johnson’s performance as Speaker, he should continue to run for the Speakership, he should refuse to step aside, and the majority of the Republican caucus should continue to vote him up, regardless of how long that leaves the House without a Speakership, regardless of how long the Chaos Caucus refuses to support him for the role. That should occur even when Chaos Caucus obstruction prevents the Congress as a whole from overseeing the Senate’s attempts to certify the Electoral College election of—still President-elect—Donald Trump, the Republican President-in-waiting, and thereby prevents that certification from occurring.

In addition to that, once Johnson is elected Speaker—if the House gets a Speaker at all this session in the face of Chaos Caucus obstruction—the Republican caucus (which in its aggregation unfortunately includes the Chaos Caucus) should attempt to enact spending cuts, tax rate reductions, and national defense recovery and buildup in the usual manner, and then put the bills to floor votes regardless of Chaos Caucus agreement or continued obstruction.

Put the Chaos Caucus’ deliberate intransigence on display for all to see, especially those Congressmen’s constituents. It’s time to make blatantly obvious just how destructive this ego-driven collection of politicians are of the Conservative agenda that Americans in all of our nation’s House districts elected all of our Representatives to enact.

The Chaos Caucus began as an evolution of the Tea Party movement and caucus, but the present claque as a whole no longer is a collection of Tea Partiers. Congressmen like Jim Jordan (OH), current House Judiciary Committee Chairman and Chairman of the Chaos Caucus, is one of the few who still is a Tea Partier and who is willing to compromise to move things along in the direction of Republican and Conservative—and Chaos—goals.

Perfect is the enemy of good enough, and coming back later to improve on the good enough takes us toward the perfect. The Chaos Caucus knows that as well as the rest of us; the claque’s refusal to compromise, their way or nothing blockages, only gets the Republican Party nothing at all, and puts the Progressive-Democratic Party in control.

It’s almost like the Chaos Caucus are Machiavellian-esque moles of the other party.

There would be a happy side effect of this: the government wouldn’t be increasing its spending while the Chaos Caucus is holding its collective breath until it turns blue.