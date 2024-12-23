More Progressive-Democrat Lies

This time by Jennifer Granholm, Energy Secretary for the Progressive-Democrat President Joe Biden. The Wall Street Journal‘s editors are too timid polite to characterize her claims as anything other than “she’s wrong,” but as one of those So Much Smarter Than Us, Granholm knew and knows better; she is lying to us. Here are the unhappy totals (sorry, Jack Brickhouse), prompted by a just-released DoE report on the effects of exporting liquified natural gas.

Granholm : exporting more LNG would boost US natural gas, electricity, and product prices.

: exporting more LNG would boost US natural gas, electricity, and product prices. Her Lie Exposed : US gas prices are hovering near record lows even as exports have surged. That’s because growing US production has more than offset domestic demand.

: US gas prices are hovering near record lows even as exports have surged. That’s because growing US production has more than offset domestic demand. G : more US exports aren’t needed since the world will soon be awash in gas.

: more US exports aren’t needed since the world will soon be awash in gas. L : Europeans and Japanese disagree, and the DOE study stresses that “US LNG has played a role in enhancing supply security for markets looking to reduce coal in their energy mix while prioritizing both renewables and gas.”

: Europeans and Japanese disagree, and the DOE study stresses that “US LNG has played a role in enhancing supply security for markets looking to reduce coal in their energy mix while prioritizing both renewables and gas.” G : US LNG would “displace more renewables than coal globally.”

: US LNG would “displace more renewables than coal globally.” L: The study finds that US LNG would mostly displace fossil fuels and at most increase global CO2 emissions cumulatively by 0.05% through 2050.

This is yet another reason why we wouldn’t have nice things under the reign of the Progressive-Democratic Party.