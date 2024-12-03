It Needn’t End the Investigations

The lede amply summarizes the intrinsic dishonesty of the Biden family syndicate:

Joe Biden began his presidency with a series of lies about his son Hunter’s business dealings: the laptop was Russian disinformation, the family didn’t get China money, and the future president never consorted with influence-seeking associates.

And he is ending his tenure in the White House with a stunning broken pledge.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R, KY) seems to be giving up on the matter.

It’s unfortunate that, rather than come clean about their decades of wrongdoing, President Biden and his family continue to do everything they can to avoid accountability

Now is not the time to quit, though, especially not now with Joe Biden’s penchant for lying laid so bare.

Even if there can be no criminal liability attached to any investigation outcomes, the investigations still need to run to prompt, thorough completions and their results published. Biden’s pardon—a President’s pardon—is constitutionally provided, but for limited purpose:

…Power to Grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offenses against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment.

That leaves open the possibility of civil consequences.

At the very least, there would be accountability in the public’s eye via publicity-driven retribution for the Biden syndicate and for those Progressive-Democratic Party politicians who supported the syndicate or who participated in the several coverups.