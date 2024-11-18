It’s Not So Much That

The Wall Street Journal is puzzled by President-elect Donald Trump’s (R) move to persuade the Republican-majority Senate to go into recess so he can install his several Executive Branch nominees as recess-appointments.

…it was strange the other day when President-elect Trump issued a pre-emptive demand that his own party let him make recess appointments, “without which we will not be able to get people confirmed in a timely manner.”

The editors go so far as to try to lay Trump’s move off on trying to ram through his nominee for AG, Matt Gaetz (R), the ex-Congressman from Florida. There is much about Gaetz over which to be dismayed by his nomination, but getting the Senate to blanket allow a plethora of recess appointments to mask this appointment really isn’t the reason for the recess appointment push. Or certainly not the only one.

Going through the confirmation process is interminably slow even in the best of times. It can take months to work through the list of nominees, years even, with a determined and skillful opposition. For a variety of reasons, most of them entirely sound, the Committee vetting process takes days—for each nominee—a time frame that can be dragged into weeks when the minority party wants to. It was the Progressive-Democratic Party Senators’ practice throughout Trump’s first term to hem and haw and delay and stall each of then-President Trump’s nominee confirmations.

Then, once out of committee, Senate rules mandate a minimum 30 hours per nominee of floor debate, absent unanimous consent.

Party already is gearing up to block as much of Trump’s announced agenda as it can; blocking as many of his nominees as it can will be an extension of that.

It’s not at all surprising that Trump would ask Republicans to go along this time.