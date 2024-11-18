Politics’ New Driving Force

A trio of news writers in The Wall Street Journal’s news room think that [n]ew fault lines are emerging in American society based more on class than race.
Racial fault lines may be fading, but the remaining, class-based, fault lines aren’t all that new. The Progressive-Democratic Party and its forebear Democratic Party have operated on manufactured class-rifts for years:
• middle out and bottom up
• tax the millionaires and billionaires
• make the rich (and corporations) pay their fair share
• spend more on welfare
• work requirements for welfare are unfair
• flyover country
• bitter clingers to religion and guns
• educated vs uneducated [which, at least, the news writers back-handedly acknowledged]
Dividing Americans from each other is what Party does.