Politics’ New Driving Force

A trio of news writers in The Wall Street Journal’s news room think that [n]ew fault lines are emerging in American society based more on class than race.

Racial fault lines may be fading, but the remaining, class-based, fault lines aren’t all that new. The Progressive-Democratic Party and its forebear Democratic Party have operated on manufactured class-rifts for years:

• middle out and bottom up

• tax the millionaires and billionaires

• make the rich (and corporations) pay their fair share

• spend more on welfare

• work requirements for welfare are unfair

• flyover country

• bitter clingers to religion and guns

• educated vs uneducated [which, at least, the news writers back-handedly acknowledged]

Dividing Americans from each other is what Party does.