Progressive-Democrat Vice President and Party Presidential candidate Kamala Harris is famously dependent on teleprompters so she can read her speeches amid her inability to speak simultaneously extemporaneously and coherently.

Now it’s coming to light that she’s so dependent on those teleprompters that, in town halls where those devices aren’t present, Harris is dependent on friendly moderators to sub in for those teleprompters.

Journalist Maria Shriver admitted during a town hall event for Vice President Kamala Harris in [Royal Oak] Michigan that only questions that had been “predetermined” would be allowed to be asked.

In response to an attendee’s question, Shriver was clear:

We have some predetermined questions, and hopefully, I’ll be able to ask some of the questions that might be in your head. I hope so[.]

Is this person, one who so plainly cannot think on her feet, someone we want—we can afford as a nation—meeting in our name with the leaders of other nations, particularly with those running enemy nations?