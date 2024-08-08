They’re At It Again

Never mind Progressive-Democrat President Joe Biden’s mantra of “building [America] from the middle out and the bottom up. Here, in a nutshell, is Progressive-Democrat Vice President and Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ proposed economic policy:

Building up the middle class will be a defining goal of my presidency[.]

Biden’s execution of his mantra favored wealthy special interests, vis., green lobbyists, buyers of expensive battery cars and solar panels, and on and on.

Harris has dropped all pretense of carrying a single copper penny about the poor, which has been all too typical of the Democratic Party and its evolution, today’s Progressive-Democratic Party. They yap about the poor, and then they do nothing.