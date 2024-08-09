“Debate Kamala Harris, Mr Trump”

That’s the headline of William McGurn’s Monday editorial, and his piece goes on at some length on that theme. It’s unfortunate to see such a piece from the usually astute McGurn.

In fact, former President and Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump has already offered to debate the Progressive-Democrat Harris. He’s proposed a specific date, 4 September; proposed Fox News‘ Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum moderate it; and that the debate operate under substantially the same rules as the originally scheduled and now no longer existent debate with Joe Biden—just with a couple of additions: the debate with Harris that Trump has proposed would occur in a town hall venue, with a live audience present.

Harris is skittering away from that as fast as she can.

McGurn should call on Harris to accept the offered debate.