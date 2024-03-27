Paying for Illegal Aliens to Move to our Interior

Republicans managed to get an amendment to a bill to the floor of the Senate that would have bar[red] taxpayer funds from being used to fly illegal aliens to US towns and cities. That’s not just for relocating them from our non-existent southern border into our interior. That bill was to block our tax remittances from being used to charter flights for hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens from their countries directly to American towns.

Not only was the amendment voted against (and so defeated) by the Progressive-Democratic Party Senators as a group, all of them—every single one of them—voted against the bill.

This is the Progressive-Democratic Party whose politicians are on the ballot this November.