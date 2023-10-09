Why Isn’t It a Concern?

Crime in the District of Columbia is rampant and rising. DC isn’t alone in this regard; that’s the case in a broad variety of Progressive-Democratic Party-run cities. The remark of DC’s Deputy Mayor for Public Safety, Lindsey Appiah, is strongly illustrative of the general problem, though:

I definitely think public safety has been and continues to be the No. 1 concern for district residents[.]

However.

In DC,

216 homicides this year, 38% more than at this point in 2022

robberies are up 70%

car thefts have more than doubled

Why don’t the persons of the DC government also think public safety has been and continues to be the No. 1?