Whither Germany?

It seems that a number of German daycare centers have set up "sexual exploration rooms," for the children entrusted to their "care." The German newspaper Die Welt has the…sad…report.

Where men give birth to babies and “man and woman” are taboo

By Till Reimer Stoldt

In the photo [the lede image mentioned above] you can see hand puppets with an extremely unusual combination of sex characteristics—one with a beard and breasts, the other with a vulva without breasts. They come from Germany’s only course in “Applied Sexology” in Merseburg.

Whether it’s masturbation rooms in day-care centers or advertising for gender reassignment in schools—a small gender-political revolution has taken place in the federal states. At the forefront: North Rhine-Westphalia. Only one party protests against men giving birth. And parents have a say.

Die Welt reported that one daycare in Kerpen [in North Rhine-Westphalia, a few miles west of Köln] offers children the “freedom to try out childish sexuality.” The daycare also said that sexual self-pleasure on its property is of “great importance,” insisting that “masturbation is normal.”

Each child decides for themselves whether and with whom they want to play physical and sexual games. All children, especially preschoolers, are aware of the places in the facility where nudity and body exploration can take place. Girls and boys pet and examine each other only as much as is comfortable for themselves and other children. No child hurts another. No child sticks anything into another child’s body openings (bottom, vulva, mouth, nose, ear) or licks another child’s body. The age gap of the children involved is at most 2 years. Older children, young people, and adults are not allowed to take part in the doctor games. You can say “stop” at any time and will always be respected. Asking for help is not snitching. If there are not enough educational staff to ensure compliance with the rules, there may be restrictions on play, g., children are not allowed to go naked.

Well, that’s all right, then.

No, it isn’t.

a spokesperson for the Ministry of Education in the Lower Saxony state capital said, “The educational concept in this form endangers the well-being of the child.”

Later, the head of the nursery group’s management company stated that their head office had not approved the letter [announcing the special rooms and their purpose] sent to parents, and the kindergarten has since canceled the project.

It’s still not all right. This sort of thing never should have gotten this far, and to date, there’s no indication that the fools who dreamed up this sewage and started to implement it have been fired and had whatever licenses they might have held canceled with prejudice.

This is the degradation of Germany.