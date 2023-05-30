Stop “Preparing”

The ongoing tussle between House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R, KY) and FBI Director Chris Wray over the latter’s refusal to satisfy a Committee subpoena to hand over an FBI form FD-1023 needs to stop being ongoing.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer on Wednesday announced that he would soon meet with FBI Director Christopher Wray to resolve a dispute between House Republicans and the bureau over its refusal to hand over a document that detailed an alleged bribery scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national.

Comer indicated he might seek a House vote hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress….

Comer needs to stop yapping about going to hold Wray in contempt, and have the Committee vote, and then have the House vote to hold him in contempt. Wray has already refused to turn over the document; there’s nothing to be gained with more pretty pleases, no matter how forcefully uttered.

Unfortunately, Comer seems satisfied with his first grade playground taunt of “boy, oh boy, when I get you.”