“We Object”

Last month, against the backdrop of the Federal government approaching the debt ceiling, the House passed a bill that raised the debt ceiling along with some small steps toward controlling Federal spending.

Members of the Progressive-Democratic Party object and are trying to blame Republicans for the debt ceiling imbroglio.

Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren (D, CA) when asked who would be to blame:

It’s Congress’ job, only Congress can raise the debt limit.

Umm, the Republican-led House did. Where are the Progressive-Democratic Party-led Senate and the Progressive-Democrat who occasionally sits in the Oval Office?

Congressman Seth Moulton (D, MA):

It’s pretty obvious who to blame here—the extremist Republicans who control Kevin McCarthy. …we raised the debt limit three times under Trump because it’s the right thing to do for the country.

Umm, the Republican-led House did this time, too.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D, NY) insists that Republicans must

agree to raise the debt limit because, frankly, this is a very serious situation that nobody wants[.]

Umm, the Republican-led House did.

Congressman Jason Crow (D, CO):

The Republicans and Speaker McCarthy in particular need to come to the table in good faith and get this done….

All together now: umm, the Republican-led House did.

And, according to Crow:

We have a Republican-controlled House, and it’s a Republican-controlled House that’s brought us to the brink[.]

Passing a bill that raises the debt ceiling brings us to the brink. Sure.

Progressive-Democrat politicians would complain about being hung with a new rope, if the rope were offered by Republicans. Their intransigence regarding raising the debt ceiling is just the much more dangerous extension of their childish temper tantrums of holding their breath until they’re blue in the face if they can’t have their way.