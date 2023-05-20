The Answers are Simple and Direct

The lawyer representing an IRS whistleblower who leads the IRS investigative team looking into Hunter Biden’s alleged tax-related peccadilloes has advised the relevant House and Senate oversight committees that the whistleblower and his entire team have been removed from the investigation into those Hunter tax affairs.

The removal came at the direct request of Attorney General Merrick Garland’s DoJ.

The response to this blatant obstruction of Congressional oversight is—or should be—short and sweet: bring the whistleblower in immediately—the person already has whistleblower protections explicitly from both Congress and DoJ (unless Garland chooses to extend his obstruction)—to testify under oath regarding what he has. In conjunction with that, and simultaneously with it, subpoena each member of the whistleblower’s team and bring them in to testify under oath. It’s a short walk from the IRS’ offices to Capital Hill; there’s no need for further delay.

Along these lines,

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R, TX) is threatening to push forward with a vote next week to hold Secretary of State Antony Blinken in contempt of Congress if he does not hand over a classified cable sent from diplomats in the US Embassy in Kabul shortly before the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan.

No. Republicans need to stop yapping and start doing. Don’t threaten to vote to hold Blinken in contempt. He already is in contempt. He already has refused to hand over the demanded documents.

Hold the vote, don’t natter on about holding a vote. Put Garland, here, too, in the position of enforcing the contempt citation or on the record as obstructing yet another Congressional oversight action.

As long as Republicans in the House are, as it were, all hat and no cattle when it comes to confronting Executive Branch cabinets, they’ll continue to be the dude ranch tenderfoot pretenders so many of us consider them to be.