Who’s the Racist?

Progressive-Democratic Party El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego claimed, in his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, that those of us who want a secure southern border are racist.

Claiming this [that the border is not closed] continues a false, racist narrative….

Congressman Wesley Hunt (R, TX), an American who happens to be black, demurred.

I’ve been a Black minority in this country for a very long time. But this is actually not about race. This is actually an issue of public safety.

And if I call this an invasion, sir, I’m not a racist. I can assure you I’m not racist. What I can assure you is that I want to make sure that fentanyl doesn’t indiscriminately kill any race, religion, color, or creed. Fentanyl doesn’t care where you’re from. Fentanyl doesn’t care about race. Fentanyl kills indiscriminately.

…

And as somebody that wants to make sure that we do attack racist issues when they do occur, we can’t be the boy who cried wolf and blame racism all the time.

A County Judge making up a racist beef where he knows full well that none exists. Who’s the racists here?