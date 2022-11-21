Merrick Garland’s Confession

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a Special Counsel to investigate former President Donald Trump’s (R) alleged involvement in both the Mar-a-Lago documents case and whether Mr. Trump or others “unlawfully interfered with the transfer of power” after the 2020 election. Here is Garland’s confession that his appointment is purely politically motivated.

Based on recent developments, including the former President’s announcement that he is a candidate for President in the next election, and the sitting President’s stated intention to be a candidate as well, I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint a Special Counsel[.]

Garland could have appointed his special counsel months ago, as he was repeatedly encouraged to do over last summer. Instead—his own words, mind you—he chose to wait until the Presidential contest was joined to do so, and he did it on the heels of the contest’s beginning: just three days after Trump’s announcement.

This is Garland’s statement that his appointment is intended to influence the coming Presidential race in favor of his boss, President Joe Biden (D).