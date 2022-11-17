Hush Money Grants and Consequences

It turns out that quite a number persons with medical or other science-related degrees took Federal grant money as a quid pro quo for either remaining silent about the origins of the Wuhan Virus or actively denying its Wuhan lab origin.

Congressman James Comer (R, KY), the likely chairman of the House Oversight Committee if the GOP wins control of the House, told Just the News on Monday night that his investigators have evidence showing that even though Dr Anthony Fauci was warned the virus likely originated from a lab leak in Wuhan, China, he constructed, with the aid of federally funded private scientists, a counternarrative that COVID-19 evolved naturally from animals.

“Everyone in the medical community backed up Dr Fauci, and what we now know is they were receiving a lot of grant dollars[.]”

And

“What we learned is how much slush money the NIH had to award in the form of grants to these advisers.”

If the allegations prove true, then these persons who happen to have medical degrees of one sort or another plainly put their desire for money ahead their obligation to tell the truth—a Critical Item in their Hippocratic Oath to first do no harm.

If the allegations prove true, then others of these persons, who style themselves other scientists than medical doctors, plainly put their desire for money ahead of their obligation to tell the truth—a Critical Item in doing credible research.

Consequences. These persons need to be publicly identified and then cut off from any further Federal (and State, although the States will have to act for themselves) grants of any sort. These persons will have shown that they cannot be trusted with our tax money.