Revisionist History

Karl Rove, in his Wednesday Wall Street Journal op-ed, identified a number of Progressive-Democratic Party candidates running for office in the current mid-terms who deny their own words in the nearby past.

Those politicians are Robert Francis O’Rourke, who denies his words favoring defunding—even dismantling—police and police departments; John Fetterman, who calls reminders that he said we could reduce our prison population by a third and not make anyone less safe just lies; Mandela Barnes, who called critiques of his wanting to defund the police just lies; and Raphael Warnock, who called criticisms of his Ebenezer Baptist Church’s attempts to evict tenants who were late on their rent payments due to the straits the Wuhan Virus situation put them into—you guessed it—just lies.

Fetterman’s “memory failure” could well be an outcome of his stroke, which makes his medical fitness for office highly questionable.

O’Rourke, Barnes, and Warnock do not have that excuse. They’re just lying, and with their lies, they’re insulting the intelligence of us average Americans. And by that are unfit for office.