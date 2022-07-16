Conspiracy Pushing

The horror of Wisconsin citizens electing a Republican Governor this fall—current Governor Tony Evans (D) is possessed by it.

We will see elections change to the point where the Legislature makes the final decision and that should scare the living crap out of everybody in this room[.]

And

They (Republicans) will continue doing this until Donald Trump is 6 feet under.

Sure. And for those of the Left who might actually believe that, I might know of some beachfront property north of Santa Fe, NM, that might interest them. Good view of the valley below.

The conspiracy hysteria runs strong in this one.