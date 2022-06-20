Again I Ask

I asked over the weekend where in the world is President Joe Biden (D).

I ask again on a related matter. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in Ukraine again last Friday, this time to meet with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding, among other things, a proposal to train large numbers of Ukrainian soldiers.

The training operation would instruct up to 10,000 Ukrainian servicemen for three weeks every 120 days “using battle-proven British Army expertise.”

The program is intended to help Kyiv “accelerate their deployment, rebuild their forces, and scale-up their resistance as they continue to defend their nation’s sovereignty against Russian invaders.”

International partners would also be invited to take part in the training program.

It’s true enough we have small numbers of special forces types in eastern Europe training small units of Ukrainian soldiers and others in Poland training Ukrainian soldiers on the equipment we’re sending in dribs and drabs to Ukraine. That’s critical training, too.

But the Brits have gone all in, working with Zelenskyy to set up a training program that will turn out roughly a division of Ukrainian soldiers every four months.

Where is Biden on this sort of large-scale support? Why isn’t he having his SecState and SecDef working with Ukraine’s Defense Minister to set up something like this—together with serious amounts of equipment?

Johnson’s statement:

My visit today, in the depths of this war, is to send a clear and simple message to the Ukrainian people: the UK is with you, and we will be with you until you ultimately prevail. As Ukrainian soldiers fire UK missiles in defense of your nation’s sovereignty, they do so also in defense of the very freedoms we take for granted.

I ask where is Joe Biden? His direct remarks are deafeningly silent, and his remarks through his Press Secretary, his Secretary of State, his Secretary of Defense are just so much wishy-washy word kale.

And again: why isn’t Biden going over there to talk face-to-face with Zelenskyy, walk the streets of Kyiv and Bucha and Novyi and Staryi Bykiv, even as far east as Kharkiv and Kramatorsk to see first hand the destruction being wreaked by the barbarian in Ukraine?

And this, regarding Zelenskyy himself two weeks ago:

Overnight it emerged that Zelenskiy had visited nearby frontlines on Sunday to raise soldiers’ morale. The president revealed he had taken a risky trip to Lysychansk and nearby Soledar that at one point took him a couple of kilometres from Russian positions.

But Biden won’t go anywhere near Ukraine. Why is that?