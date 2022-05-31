Some thoughts on necessary criteria for them, particularly as they’re intended to apply to the mentally unstable.

Define “mentally unstable” Identify which “mentally unstable” are dangerous and which are not Identify how the “dangerous mentally unstable” are to be disarmed without disarming—leaving defenseless—those around him Specify how quickly—including appeals—a court case must be finally decided and the “dangerous mentally unstable” gets his weapons back after successfully defending himself Specify how the “dangerous mentally unstable” will be made financially whole after winning his court case Specify how an accusation will be separated into a frivolous one and one made in good faith Specify the sanctions to be brought against the accuser if the “dangerous mentally unstable” wins his court case Identify how the “dangerous mentally unstable” gets his reputation and his life back after winning his court case, whether it was brought in good faith or bad

That’s just a start on the idiocy and intrinsically virtue-signaling nature of red flag laws.