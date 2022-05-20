The Left and their Progressive-Democratic Party won’t say, as demonstrated in Wednesday’s House Judiciary Committee on abortion rights.

Congressman Dan Bishop (R, NC) asked Dr Yashica Robinson, OBGYN and Alabama Women’s Center for Reproductive Alternatives Medical Director, to define “woman.” She chose not to, saying instead

I think it’s important that we educate people like you about why we’re doing the things that we do. And so the reason that I use she and her pronouns is because I understand that there are people who become pregnant that may not identify that way. And I think it is discriminatory to speak to people or to call them in such a way as they desire not to be called.

…

That’s as comprehensive a definition as I will give you today[.]

Then Bishop asked Aimee Arrambide, Avow Texas Executive Director to define what a woman is. She responded

I believe that everyone can identify for themselves.

When he asked whether men could get pregnant and get abortions, Arrambide was unequivocal.

Yes.

It’s not just these two radicals who are typical of what the Center Left has become, either. President Joe Biden (D), in his budget proposal for this year,

replaced the word “mothers” [with] “birthing people[.]”

Congresswoman Cori Bush (D, MO) also says mothers are birthing people. Apple Inc even has pushed a brand new pregnant man emoji on us.

So, what is a woman? What is gender? They’re whatever, man. That is, whatever, woman. Or something. Or just, whatever.