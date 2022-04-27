German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has agreed to transfer some retired armored anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine to support that nation’s fight against Russia’s invasion.

Antiaircraft cannon tanks known as Flakpanzer Gepard, or Cheetah, that have been decommissioned by the German armed forces will now be refurbished and sent to Ukraine, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said Tuesday.

Germany will provide about 50 of the German-made self-propelled guns in what will mark a major delivery of non-Soviet weapons systems by a Western country to Ukraine, two government officials said.

When will they be provided?

The decommissioned anti-aircraft tanks currently are stored by their manufacturer, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH.

“Our tanks are in good shape, and they can be delivered very, very quickly,” a KMW spokesman said.

[The] complexity [of the systems] means providing training and maintenance logistics to enable the Ukrainians to effectively use the Gepards would take longer….

I only ask because Scholz’ predecessor in office had been foot-dragging on German defense responsibilities for years, and Scholz has been foot-dragging, when he’s not be actively interfering with, military arms support for Ukraine since Putin began his pre-invasion buildup on Russia’s and Belorussia’s borders with Ukraine.