Where Is Joe Biden?

Turkey is reopening its embassy in Kyiv.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell went to Kyiv, along with Matti Maasikas, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine, last week to meet face-to-face with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Maasikas said he’d stay, reopen delegation facilities, and assess the safety of returning staff to the facilities.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson traveled to Kyiv Saturday and met face-to-face with Zelenskyy.

Italy intends to reopen its facility in Kyiv right after Easter—17 April.

Where’s President Joe Biden (D)? Oh, yeah—he still has his embassy hiding out in Poland. And neither Biden nor his Secretary of State Antony Blinken have been to Kyiv since Russia’s invasion and apparently have no plans to go.

Biden is channeling Sallah: Russians. Very dangerous. You go first.